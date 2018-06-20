Azerbaijan increased crude oil exports

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2018, Azerbaijan exported 11 779 766,88 thousand tons of oil from crude oil and bituminous minerals.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the value of these products amounted to $ 5,921,818.60 thousand.

During the reporting period, crude oils from crude oil and bituminous minerals amounted to 80.34% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

The volume of crude oil exported during the first 5 months of this year increased by 45.92% and the value - by 83.33%.