Azerbaijan invited to next OPEC meeting in Vienna

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan have been invited to an October 21 next OPEC oil meeting in Vienna.

Report informs referring to Reuters, Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino said on Tuesday.

According to him, eight non-OPEC countries have been invited the next meeting of the organization. They are Azerbaijan, Brazil, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Norway, Mexico, Oman and Russia.

At the meeting, Venezuela plans to unveil a new oil strategy.