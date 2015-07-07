Azerbaijan, France discuss issues of energy cooperation

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by the minister of State for Foreign Trade of France, state secretary on the Promotion of Tourism and French Nationals Abroad Matthias Fekl visited Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, Report informs.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed issues of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and France. Deputy Minister of Energy Gulmammad Javadov informed about the history of oil industry in Azerbaijan. He highlighted interesting facts about oil production began since 1847, 50 percent of world's oil production accounted by Azerbaijan in 1901, the great contribution of Baku to the victory over fascism, which has produced 20 million tons of oil during the second world war.

Mr. Gulmammad Javadov stressed that, the signing of the "Contract of the Century" stimulated high growth in oil production of the country. At present, the figure is around 40 million tons per year. Now the main goal of Azerbaijan is to deliver energy resources to Europe.

Mr. G. Javadov emphasized that, "Shah Deniz-2" field will allow the wide range of export of gas reserves through TANAP and TAP. Deputy Minister also spoke of the works carried out in the direction of reducing the country's economy's dependence on oil and gas, programs and projects realized in the field of alternative energy. He noted that, there is a need to benefit from the French experience in this direction.

Mr. Matthias Fekl said that, energy cooperation with Azerbaijan covers the areas of oil production, geological exploration, petrochemical and gas industry. Speaking about the activities of Total in Absheron field, Matthias Fekl said that France is ready to provide financial support to gas projects.

Representatives of ENGIE, Eiffage companies attending the meeting, discussed proposals for cooperation on alternative energy production.