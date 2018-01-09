Azerbaijan exports crude oil worth $ 377 mln to Ukraine last year

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine has imported oil worth $ 376.8 million from Azerbaijan in 2017.

Report informs citing the UNIAN, oil import from Azerbaijan amounted to 85.2% of Ukraine's total crude oil and gas condensate imports last year.

Thus, in 2017, Ukraine imported crude oil and gas condensate worth $ 442.2 mln. This is 2.5 times more compared to the previous year.

During reporting period, Ukraine imported crude oil worth $ 37.7 mln (8.5%) from Iran, $ 17.5 mln (3.9%) from Kazakhstan, and $ 10 mln from other countries.