Azerbaijan exported crude oil in the amount of 3.6 bln USD in 2016

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ During January-July 2016, Azerbaijan exported 12 333 679.47 tons of crude oil.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the cost of these crude oil volumes made 3555 732.40 thousand USD.

During the reporting period, exports of crude oil less by 9.56% than the same period last year, the cost is reduced by 39.36%.Oil exports amounted to 77.47% of total exports in January-July.

Notably, during the reporting period, the total volume of Azerbaijan's export amounted to 4 589 792.06 thousand. tons.