Azerbaijan exempts import of "Ai-92" gasoline from duties for 90 days

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made changes in the decrees "On approving excise rates of the products imported to the country and attracted to excise taxes" dated January 19, 2001, and "On rates of customs taxes on export-import operations in the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated April 12, 2001.

Report informs referring to official media, in accordance with the changes made to excise taxes, except aviation gasoline, an excise tax for 1 ton of engine gasoline was reduced from 200 AZN to 1 AZN.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the decree of January 19, 2001 "On approval of the rates of excise duty on goods imported into the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic and subjected to excise" and decree of April 12, 2001 "On rates of customs duties on import and export operations". Thus, the excise rate on petrol imports for the engine, excepting aviation gasoline, reduced from AZN 200 up to AZN 1. According to the second amendment, the customs duty on gasoline AI-92 decreased from 15% to 0%.

Notably, a similar decision was made in August 2016, while production process at Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev suspended for repair on August 1, 2016. Taking into account that the work on the modernization may last longer than standard 25-30 days and in order to ensure domestic demand, SOCAR has appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers on exemption of imported gasoline "Ai-92" from customs duties and excise tax.

The changes enter info force since the date of publishing and are in force for period of 90 days.

Notably, "Ai-92" gasoline consumed in Azerbaijan is of local production and is not imported to the country.