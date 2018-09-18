Azerbaijan attending IAEA general conference

© customs.gov.az

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 17, the 62nd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) kicked off in Vienna, Austria, Report informs.

According to the State Customs Committee, nuclear security, radiation security, enhancement of international cooperation on rules of waste management and transportation, physical nuclear security, strengthening of the activity of the agency in Technical Cooperation Area and other issues will be discussed at the conference.

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Javad Gasimov is also attending the event.

The concept of the SCC’s project ‘Improvement of radiological control in border checkpoints’ supported by IAEA, holding of relevant trainings and provision of relevant equipment for strengthening of the material and technical base of the SCC will be discussed during the conference.

"These discussions will contribute to development of cooperation between SCC and IAEA," the SCC said.