Apple and Google top Best Global Brands in 2015

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Interbrand has released its latest annual ranking of the world’s most valuable brands and for the third year running, Apple and Google have topped the list. The 2015 edition of the Best Global Brands reveals that technology brands show no sign of slowing down with six out of the top ten made up of technology companies.

Report informs referring to RBK.

For the third year running, Apple has topped the list and Google has come second, with both companies leading the list for the third year in a row. Apple is valued at $170 billion while Google is valued at $120 billion and the consultancy derives its valuation from a company’s financials, ability to influence purchase decisions and the extend that it can support premium pricing (which explains why Apple has topped the list).

Microsoft and IBM swapped places, with the Redmond-based Windows-maker valued at $68 billion in fourth place. Korean giant Samsung stayed in seventh placewith a valuation of $45 billion while Amazon (who is technically classified as a retailer), is up 29 percent to$38 billionin tenth place. Other brands in the top ten include Coca-Cola, General Electric and McDonald’s.