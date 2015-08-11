One more well put into operation in Guneshli field after repairs

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ These days, "Guneshli" field No. 3, No. 117 deep-sea drilling platform was commissioned after the overhaul.

After major overhaul well No117 at platform No 3 in the deep sea at "Guneshli" field was put into operation.

Production from well was carried out by gas lift method at productive layer of X horizon, Oil production of 50 tons per day at 2 710-2 701 meters interval has been included in the maintenance fund.

The maintenance work is carried out by "Azneft" Production Union "May 28" OGPD.