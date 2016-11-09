Anar Mammadov: Petkim’s production capacity exceeds GDPs of 20 countries

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Petkim’s production capacity exceeds GDP of 20 countries in the worldf”.

Report informs, Petkim Director General Anar Mammadov told in his speech at Design and Innovation Summit in Turkey.

According to him, territory of the organization managed by him is larger than territories of number of countries: “If we consider Petkim as a country, its territory is larger than territories of 12 countries. We produce more than 50 types of products and cooperate with more than 2500 clients. Daily electricity consumption cost is about $ 1 million. We refine and release more than 3 million tons of petrochemicals per year and manage export-import operations with more than 500 sea crafts.