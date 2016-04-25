 Top
    Analyst: 'Libyan events increased Azeri Light's importance on market'

    Reuters Editor Gleb Gorodyankin: 'Price difference between Azeri Light and Brent fell by more than 2 USD over last 5 years'

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Known events taking place in Libya increased importance of Azeri Light crude oil on market'.

    Report informs, 'Platts' magazine's editor Nick Kolman said today, speaking at SOCAR: 'Caspian & Central Asian Region Downstream Conference: Trade, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals' in Baku.

    According to N.Kolman, Azeri Light oil loses towards some types of crude oil: 'After export volume increase of crude oil produced in West Africa, in fact, Azeri Light loses in the competition. Price difference between Azeri Light and Brent crude oil gradually declines.

    Reuters Editor on Oil Issues Gleb Gorodyankin said that price difference between Azeri Light and Brent fell by more than 2 USD over last 5 years'. 

