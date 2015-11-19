 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ali Rıza Alaboyun: TANAP is an obvious case of geo-strategic role of Turkey between consumers and suppliers

    Turkish President: World's energy map has changed, there are now new players

    Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ TANAP (Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline) is an obvious case of Turkey's geo-strategic role between consumers and suppliers.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Ali Rıza Alaboyun, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the country stated at the opening of seventh annual Atlantic Council Energy and Economy Summit.

    According to him, Turkey's demand for energy increases by 7% every year: We are planning to invest 125 billion USD in the energy sector till 2023 in order to meet this demand.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a detailed report in the summit.

    Reason of non-realization of NABUCCO project is that the project is not financed by Europe, he emphasized. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi