Alexander Novak: Russia is also interested in implementation of the Turkish Stream project

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Nord Stream 2 is a key natural gas project for Russia.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the country’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Thursday.

"Nord Stream 2 is undoubtedly a key project, which is being implemented today. Joint project companies are being set up and a permit has already been received from the German antimonopoly regulator," the minister said.

Novak added that Russia is also interested in implementation of the Turkish Stream project in case the European and Turkish sides are interested as well. "The Turkish Stream is also on agenda. I know that both the European Commission and energy ministers of European countries are working at the issue. For our part we’re ready to implement such a project but in case the European and Turkish partners show final interest," Novak said.

Earlier the minister said the project has potential though the negotiations haven’t been resumed yet. Nord Stream 2 implies construction of 2 lines of the pipeline with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.

The route and the entry point to the German gas transport system in Greifswald are intended to be the same as for the first Nord Stream gas pipeline launched in 2011. The project will be implemented by the New European Pipeline AG. In this company, Gazprom will hold 51% while German E.ON and BASF/Wintershall, British-Dutch Shell, Austrian OMV will hold 10% each, France’s ENGIE will own 9%.