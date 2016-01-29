SOCAR inks deal to export gas to Georgia in winter

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ In order to optimize supply of natural gas to Georgia at the request of the other party State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) held talks with "Shah Deniz" and South Caucasus Pipeline consortia participants.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR, agreement was reached to reconsider seasonal restrictions on the contracts on gas delivery from "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia.

Under the agreement, gas supplies to Georgia in winter will be increased by minimum of 50 mln cubic meters.

According to SOCAR, "supporting Georgia's appeal once again proves the existence of good neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia and strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation and development in the future".