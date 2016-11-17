Agency: Main difficulty in development of alternative energy sector is high loan interest rates

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, share of alternative energy in Azerbaijani energy market makes 1232 megawatt, which means 16% of the total volume.

Report informs, official of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources (AREA), Rauf Gurbanov said at the Infrastructure, Power & Renewable Energy Investment Conference.

He said that this volume will be increased to 20%: "Azerbaijan has a great potential for alternative energy. Total potential of the country is 25300 megawatt, from which 62.8 bln Kilowatt/hour of electricity can be generated."

AREA represenative also spoke about the reason that hinders development of this area: "Main difficulty is high loan interest rates."