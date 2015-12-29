Additional compensation granted to families of missing and dead oilmen

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ 15 thousand manats of compensation allocated by government paid to families of the victims.

Report informs, Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khalik Mammadov said.

According to Khalik Mammadov additional compensation provided by some institutions, "Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation 1,000 AZN, Unions of Workers in the Oil and Gas Industries 1,000 AZN, helped the Trade Union of Workers of Oil and Gas Industry.Yesterday, SOCAR allocated 5 thousand manats.

SOCAR official said that the preparatory work is underway on the platform of the accident.