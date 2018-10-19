ACG produces 3.5 billion barrels of oil so far

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields, located in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, has produced 3.5 billion barrels of oil so far, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President for Communications, External Affairs and Strategy said speaking at the 3rd IAEE Eurasian Conference on "Impact of Global Changes in the Energy Sector in the Caspian and Central Asia Region".

According to him, at the same time, more than 30 billion cubic meters of associated gas have been delivered to Azerbaijani government from ACG so far.