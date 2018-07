Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Azeri, Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli block fields have produced 398 mln tons of oil so far.

Report informs, SOCAR First Vice-President Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the meeting held at the House of Scientists in Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

He noted that 220 mln tons (55%) of this volume accounted for the profit oil.