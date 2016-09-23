"Absheronneft" increases oil output to record levels

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Absheronneft" Oil and Gas Management of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has shown the highest level of average daily volume in September, 2016 - 1000 tons.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, in 2010 average daily production amounted to 474 tons, in 2011 - 552 tons, in 2012 - 555 tons, in 2013 - 664 tons, in 2014 - 775 tons, in 2015 - 886 tons. If in 2010 annual oil production amounted to 172,964 tons, in the first 8 months of this year 242,154 tons of oil was produced.

According to the information, oil production increased against a background of wells updating, commissioning of new wells: "So, in 2011, 32 wells put into operation, in 2012 - 34, in 2013 - 27, in 2014 – 30, in 2015 - 38, in January-August, 2016 - 15 wells. Total volume of oil production of these wells amounted to 24 940 tonnes.

As a result of technical and geological events, from the wells commissioned from the fund of inactive wells in 2012 was produced 168,554 tons, in 2013 - 204 756 tons, in 2014 - 236044 tons, in 2015 - 272 696 tons of oil."