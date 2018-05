Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ During January 2017, 2 412263 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR.

In general, since the commissioning of pipeline until 1 February 2017, 323950325 tons of oil was pumped into BTC.

In addition, in January 2017, 935 880 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC.