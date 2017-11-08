A new well ready in "Shallow-water Gunashli" field

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Drilling, construction and mastering works according to the requirements of international standards have been completed and high debit exploration well No 29 put into operation at "Gunashli" field (Shallow-water), which is operated by "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the "Azneft" PU.

It was stated that the most advanced international technical and technological innovations were used in the drilling area in the well.

"The works resulted in success on commissioning of the exploration well, drilled from newly commissioned deepwater offshore platform No 7 in the field, filter opened to 3 784-3 760 meters depth interval of Qala lay destesi-3. As a result of mastering and test works, mastering has started with initial production of at the range of 30-50 tons of condensate and 200 thousand cum gas", says statement.