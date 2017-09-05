83,000 tons Azerbaijani oil delivered to Kremenchug Oil Refinery

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tanker WAIKIKI under Maltese flag with 83.300 tons of Azerbaijani oil on board for the Kremenchug Oil Refinery moored on the port of Odessa, September 2.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said.

A tanker with Azerbaijani oil arrived from the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Unloading of freight ended on September 4, the next day the tanker left the port. Notably, until August, Azerbaijani oil for the Kremenchug Oil Refinery was supplied from the Georgian port of Supsa.

Notably, 1.3 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil is planned to be transported to the Kremenchug Oil Refinery this year. “Ukrtatnafta” (operator) has signed an agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on annual supply of the mentioned volume crude oil for processing at the Kremenchug Oil Refinery. In this framework, "Ukrtransnafta" pumped Azerbaijani oil into Odessa-Kremenchug oil pipeline. 4 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil will be transported to refinery for 3 years, as 1.3 million tons per year.