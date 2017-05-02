8 mln tons Azerbaijani oil exported from Ceyhan port in 2017

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ In April 2017, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline has transported 2 085 526 tons of Azerbaijani oil.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 1 467 117 tons of this volume accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

In January-April 2017, 8 039 435 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

In general, since the day of commissioning of the BTC (2006, June) until May 1, 2017, 327 874 034 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported from Ceyhan to world markets.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and thence across the Mediterranean sent to European markets.The BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil.