785 mln USD spent on South Caucasus Pipeline in 9 months

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ South Caucasus Pipeline's (SCP) daily average throughput was about 20 million cubic metres of gas per day in the three quarters of 2016. Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

In the three quarters of 2016, SCP spent about $21 million in operating expenditure and around $764 million in capital expenditure. Daily average capacity of pipeline increased by 12% compared to the same period last year.

The pipeline has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities and SOCAR, as commercial operator, responsible for SCP's commercial operation.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and TPAO (19 per cent).