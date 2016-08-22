 Top
    74 bln cubic meters of gas produced from "Shah Deniz" field

    The average daily production of 8 wells in Shah Deniz field is 30 mln cubic meters of gas and 7 thousand tons of condensate

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ As of August 1, 2016 74 bln cubic meters of gas produced from "Shah Deniz" field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian since the beginning of development.

    Report informs, the first vice-president of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

    SOCAR representative said average daily production of 8 wells in "Shah Deniz" field is 30 mln cubic meters of gas and 7 thousand tons of condensate.

