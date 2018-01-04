700 km offshore section of Turkish Stream pipeline constructed

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Pipes have been laid in over 700 km section on two lines of Turkish Stream pipeline, stretching along the Black Sea bottom.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Chairman of the Russian Gazprom Management Board, Alexei Miller said.

He noted that construction of the Turkish Stream pipeline is actively being continued.

Notably, Gazprom started construction of the offshore section of the Turkish Stream pipeline on May 7, 2017.

On October 10, 2016, Russia and Turkey have signed an intergovernmental agreement on the Turkish Stream project. The document envisages construction of two lines along the bottom of the Black Sea. 15.75 billion cubic meter of gas is planned to be transported through the both lines every year.