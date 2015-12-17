6 bln cubic meters of gas transported via Baku-Erzurum in 2015

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ 19.2 bln cubic meters of gas transported via Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines in January-November 2015.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is by 2.4% lower than the corresponding period last year.

The volume of gas supplies via South Caucasus gas pipeline on Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline amounted to 6 bln cubic meters or 31.3% of the total volume.

South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) was built to transport to Georgia and Turkey Azerbaijani gas produced in the first phase of development of "Shahdeniz" field.

From the date of commissioning in late 2006 deliveries of gas through this pipeline carried out from "Shah Deniz-1" to Azerbaijan and Georgia, from July 2007 to Turkey.