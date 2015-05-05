55 billion dollars invested in a joint oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and its subsidiaries are cooperating with 25 companies representing 15 countries, 18 agreements on production sharing type of PSA. Members of joint projects invested in oil and gas sector of the country 55 billion US dollars.

Report informs, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said in an article published in the newspaper "Azerbaijan".

"37 joint ventures and 7 alliances, which we established are making progress in all spheres. "Contract of the Century "contributed to the development of Azerbaijan's economy. Over the past 20 years, the project "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli "attracted more than 3 million local businesses and companies. Today our engineers adequately represented in the top management of multinational companies. The number of national staff in joint projects is growing every year. Thousands of students participate in scholarship programs in the country and abroad", said Mr. Abdullayev.

The article also states, the Baku Shipyard has received its first order for the construction of semi-submersible drilling rig of a new generation: "Construction of a unique ship to perform underwater work will also be carried out at the plant."