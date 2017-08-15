5,2 billion cubic meters of gas produced in Azerbaijan in first half-year

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of this year, there were 11,8 bln cubic meters of commodity natural gas in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC), 78,9% of it were formed on account of production, 14,5% on account of reserves existing by the start of the year and 6,6% on account of import.

Thus, in the reporting period, the volume of commodity gas made 9,3 bln cubic meters, the volume of the existing reserves – 1,7 bln cubic meters and the volume of import – 779 mln. cubic meters,

43,8% of the reserves were produced within the country, 37,4% exported,4,5% wasted and 14,3% remained as reserves by the start of July.

In the first half-year, 5,2 bln cubic meters of gas were produced within the country. In the reporting period, 4,4 bln cubic meters of gas were exported, 531 mln. cubic meters were wasted and 1,7 bln cubic meters remained as reserves by the start of July.