427,000 tons of transit oil transported through BTC pipeline

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ During January, 3 543,0 thousand tons of Azerbaijani oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, 80.1% of transportation carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline and 2 838,8 thousand tons of oil transported via this pipeline in January 2017. During the period, 426.5 thousand tons of transit oil transported via BTC pipeline.

Notably, the BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. The pipeline was put into operation in 2006. Currently, through the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz".