    4 platforms will be installed in "Umid" field

    19 development wells planned to drill in field

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ As a part of the project to develop "Umid" field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the works are underway on installation of four platforms and drilling 19 wells continue.

    Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku.

    "At present, there are two wells in operation in "Umid" field and another one is being drilled. To date, the field has produced 153 thousand tons of gas condensate and 955 mln cubic meters of gas", said the SOCAR representative. 

