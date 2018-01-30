31.3 mln tons of ACG oil and Shah Deniz condensate exported last year

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has exported 32 844.3 thsd tons of oil in 2017.

Report informs, says the 2017 report of the Ministry of Energy on the Activity in Fuel and Energy Complex.

31.3 million tons of oil exported last year accounted for Concortium (Azerbaijan International Operating Company AIOC), Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, and Shah Deniz Consortium (condensate from the Shah Deniz field). However, 1,6 mln. tons accounted for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). The volume of oil exported last year was 6.1% less than in 2016.

1,498.1 thousand tons of oil exported from SOCAR last year were transported via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline and 60,000 tons via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. The volume of transportation via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline up by 15%, while decreased by 57% via the BTC.

Last year, 3,791.2 thsd tons of ACG oil was exported via Baku-Supsa pipeline. This volume decreased by 6.9% compared to 2016.

Last year, 27,220,500 tons of ACG oil and "Shah Deniz" condensate were exported via BTC. This volume is 6.4% less than in 2016.

.Last year, 274,500 tons (28.9% less) delivered to Iran's NICO.

Notably, 38.7 million tons of oil were produced in Azerbaijan last year. 28.9 million tons of extracted oil accounted for ACG, 2.4 mln tons for "Shah Deniz" (condensate) and 7.4 mln tons for SOCAR.