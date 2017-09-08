18 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC pipeline

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ During January-August 2017 year, 18 062 280 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline.

Report informs citing SOCAR, 2 484 700 tons of Azerbaijani oil was transported in August.

The volume of Azerbaijani oil transported by BTC in eight months of this year is less by 9.6% in annual comparison.

Totally, 339 600 342 tons of oil pumped into BTC from commissioning of the pipeline (June 2006) till September 1, 2017.

In addition, in August 549,434 tons of Turkmen oil was transported via the BTC pipeline, which is more by 58.8% than in the same period last year.

Notably, BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels. The 1,768-kilometer BTC pipeline was commissioned in June 2006. Currently, oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz" mainly transported via BTC pipeline from Azerbaijan. In addition, BTC transports other crude oil and condensate volumes, including transit oil.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.10 per cent); AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Statoil (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); ENI (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), CIECO (2.50 per cent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).