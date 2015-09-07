18.9 million tons of Azerbaijani oil exported from Ceyhan port this year

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ 2,205,834 tons of Azeri oil were exported from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) into the world market during August 2015.

Report informs referring to the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), it is by 0.41% less in comparison with August 2014.

According to the report, 880,458 tons of exported in August into the world market, accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

In general, in January-August 2015, 18,898,796 tons of oil exported from Ceyhan port which is by 0.71% less compared to the same period last year.

In general, up to September 1, 2015 280,835,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil exported from Ceyhan port since the commissioning of the BTC pipeline (2006).

Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and thence across the Mediterranean sent to European markets.The BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku.The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil.