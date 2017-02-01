176,000 tons oil exported from Supsa port last month

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 176 109 tons of crude oil from Supsa port (Black Sea, Georgia) in January this year.

Report informs citing the SOCAR.

Notably, crude oil transported to the port of Supsa via the Western Route Export Pipeline known as Baku-Supsa pipeline. Part of the oil, produced from 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' fields block in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is delivered to the world market through this pipeline. The pipeline was launched on April 17, 1999, annual throughput capacity is 7 mln tons.