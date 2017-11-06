10,000 families to get 2 mln TRY aid as part of TANAP project

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the social responsibility program of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project (TANAP), families in need living along the pipeline route will receive food assistance.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, as part of the program 10,000 families will receive food aid in amount of 2 mln TRY.

In the first stage, the food aid is being delivered to 3522 families identified by Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations along the pipeline route in Ardahan, Kars and Erzurum.

Notably, TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas produced by development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shah Deniz' field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is the branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect to Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cum/year. About 6 billion cum of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining to Europe. The TANAP pipeline will have two starting points in Turkish provinces Eskişehir and Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km.

TANAP section to Turkey's Eskişehir is expected to be ready by mid-2018.