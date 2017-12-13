Rector of Baku Higher Oil School visits Heriot-Watt University

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov made an official visit to Heriot-Watt University (HWU) located in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland (Great Britain).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The main purpose of the visit was to enhance partnership ties between two higher educational intuitions and discuss issues related to new spheres of cooperation and joint administration of teaching programs at the Higher School.

The first meeting was held between the Rector Elmar Gasimov and Head of HWU’s School of Engineering and Physical Sciences Prof. Stephen McLaughlin. It also gathered BHOS representatives including Program Manager Nargiz Tarverdiyeva, Head of English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines Centre Kaklik Gozalova and HWU team comprising Prof. John Ford, Dr. Gillian Thomson, Dr. Graeme White, Dr. Stephen Houston, Dr. Asghar Shams, and staff members Patricia Duncan and Nicola Gordon. After detailed discussion, the participants reached an agreement on the ways of further improvement of the teaching process and academic program management at the Higher School. Issues related to conducting a second graduation ceremony at BHOS in summer next year were also considered.

At another meeting, the Higher School rector Elmar Gasimov and the Principal & Vice Chancellor of HWU Prof. Richard Williams discussed prospects of further development of the strategic partnership between two higher educational institutions including issues related to extension of Master degree program and admission of students to Ph.D. degree program at BHOS.

Since 2012, the Heriot-Watt University has been an official partner of the Higher School in training specialists for oil and gas sector. Upon a cooperation agreement between BHOS and HWU and within a dual diploma program, the Higher School graduates receive diplomas of both higher educational institutions.