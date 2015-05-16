President signs an Order to open Baku branch of one of the Moscow famous universities

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ilham Aliyev signs an Order to open Baku branch of the First Moscow State Medical University named after Sechenov. Report informs, the Order declares as follows:

Improvement of medical education in the Republic of Azerbaijan and expansion of ties with prestigious higher medical schools of the world, as well as the desire of Azerbaijani citizens to study in the medical schools of the Russian Federation makes it necessary to create a branch of a famous university in the country.

Considering the proposal of the Directorate of the First Moscow State Medical University named after Sechenov on the establishment of a branch in the city of Baku University, and in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, I resolve:

1. To the Cabinet of Ministers:

1.1.To solve the issues related to the establishment of the Baku branch of the First Moscow State Medical University named after Sechenov and the organization of the material and technical base;

1.2.To provide necessary measures related to the allocation on the basis of state order places on the plan of admission of students, in order to ensure the activity of the Baku branch of the First Moscow State Medical University named after Sechenov, starting with the 2015/2016 academic year;

1.3.To solve other issues arising from this Order.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, May 15, 2015.