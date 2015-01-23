 Top
    Number of foreign students studying in Azerbaijan revealed

    63.9 per cent of young people studying in abroad were graduated from universities in Baku

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Together with citizens 4 189 people from 58 countries studying in higher education institutions of Azerbaijan, the State Statistical Committee (SSC) declares in the issued monthly report.

    Report informs, foreign students from Turkey, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Iraq and the People's Republic of China are dominating.

    In the beginning of 2014/2015 academic year the number of students through the government studying abroad were 2 911 people.

    63.9 per cent of young people graduated in Baku, 36.1 percent of graduates of schools located in different regions.

    The majority of students are studying in higher education institutions of Turkey, UK, Germany and Russia.

