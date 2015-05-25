Mikail Jabbarov: Azerbaijan plans to apply 12-year education system by 2020

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku hosts a regional forum on innovation strategy, supporting the transition to 12-year education, with the joint organization of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Minister of Education, Mikail Jabbarov said in his speech that, the conference will promote regional dialogue on the development of human resources through the improvement of education in region: "The main purpose of creating a new system of education is to bring it into line with international standards."

The Minister noted that, in accordance with the "National Strategy for the Development of Education in Azerbaijan" adopted on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, reflected the position of transition to 12-year education system: "At the same time, in 2020 Azerbaijan plans to transition to 12-year education system and compulsory education for children up to 16 years."

Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan Mr. Takahashi noted, the development of relations between the two countries: "The important factor in the development of society is the high level of the educational system. I believe that in Azerbaijan makes positive changes in this area."

Form continued with the discussion on the topic.