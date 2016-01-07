Majority involved in research in scientific fields in Azerbaijan are women

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan there are 8666 women and 7471 men engaged in research in various scientific fields.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in 2014 in Azerbaijan, research and development involved 23,329 professionals, 16,337 (70%) of whom were researchers.

One in three specialists have scientific degree: Doctor of Science, Doctor of Philosophy.

In addition, there are 10,026 scientific pedagogical staff not in the state of research departments.

Half of them have a scientific degree of Doctor of Science and Doctor of Philosophy.