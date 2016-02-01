Jalal Aliyev buried next to grave of his brother Agil Aliyev

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Member of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), active member of ANAS, doctor of biological sciences Jalal Aliyev is buried next to his brother academician Agil Aliyev in the Alley of Honor.

Report informs the funeral was attended by the head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev, Deputy Prime Minister Ismat Abbasov, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ramil Usubov, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov, SOCAR president Rovnag Abdullayev, the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Department, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, MPs, intellectuals, members of the family of the deceased..

J.Aliyev died on February 1 at the age of 87 years.

Jalal Alirza oglu Aliyev was born in 1928 in Nakhchivan.

He was the head of department at the Scientific-Research Cropping Institute (SRCI) of Azerbaijan and the Botanic Institute of ANAS, the academician of ANAS, an honored man of science, founding in SRCI modern scientific theory in the sphere of secretion of the plant, for the first time by the experiment achieved new from of co-relation between fundamental science and science of regional investigation in the process of creation of intensive sorts.

He has trained of more than 300 young professionals; played great role in gathering and investigation of the valuable gene pools of crops and in creation of more than 50 sorts of crops corresponding the world standards.

The was the real member of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences(AAS) and Academy of Agricultural Sciences of Russia, the external member of the Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine and Belarus; the member of the International Photosynthesis Society, the Society of International Molecular Biology, the International Stress Society the society of Plant Physiology of America and Ukraine; the chairman of the UNESCO National Committee on Bioethics, the ethics of scientific knowledge and technologies in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The author of more than 350 scientific works, monographs and books and more than 20 authoring certificates. The honoured man of sciences of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been awarded with order of 'Read Flag of Labor', the order of 'Independence' of the Republic of Azerbaijan, many prizes and medals.