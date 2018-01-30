Head of state: We plan to implement full program on repairing schools in emergency conditions

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ “More than 100 schools will be built in the villages and hundreds of schools will be repaired.”

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at a conference on the results of the 4th year of implementation of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2014-2018.

The President said that twelve schools will undergo major repair in Baku: "So we will be able to solve problems on construction and repairing the schools in Baku. Of course, new schools will be built and repaired in all regions and districts in coming years. However, the goal has been set that this year we will implement the full program on repairing the school in emergency conditions. I think it will be possible."