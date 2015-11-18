​Gular Ahmadova resigned from Baku State University

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ A former MP, PhD in psychological sciences Gular Ahmadova was fired from her post as a lecturer of Baku State University (BSU).

Report informs, in 2015-2016 academic year Ahmadova was not given academic load on faculty of social sciences and psychology of BSU, so she had to write a letter of resignation. The university accepted this letter and made a decision about her dismissal.

Ahmadova's name was also excluded from the list of high school lecturers.

She was a member of parliament in 2000, 2005 and 2010.

On the fact the Prosecutor General's Office of Baku has launched a criminal case under Art. 178.3.2 (fraud on a large scale) of the Criminal Code, then Ahmadova refused the mandate and the Central Election Commission suspended her activities as a member of parliament.

On December 2, 2013 the Baku Court on Grave Crimes sentenced Ahmadova to 3-year imprisonment. On May 5, 2014, she was released from the hall of the Baku Court of Appeal.