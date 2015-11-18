 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Gular Ahmadova resigned from Baku State University

    Name of former deputy was excluded from the list of high school lecturers

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ A former MP, PhD in psychological sciences Gular Ahmadova was fired from her post as a lecturer of Baku State University (BSU).

    Report informs, in 2015-2016 academic year Ahmadova was not given academic load on faculty of social sciences and psychology of BSU, so she had to write a letter of resignation. The university accepted this letter and made a decision about her dismissal.

    Ahmadova's name was also excluded from the list of high school lecturers.

    She was a member of parliament in 2000, 2005 and 2010.

    On the fact the Prosecutor General's Office of Baku has launched a criminal case under Art. 178.3.2 (fraud on a large scale) of the Criminal Code, then Ahmadova refused the mandate and the Central Election Commission suspended her activities as a member of parliament.

    On December 2, 2013 the Baku Court on Grave Crimes sentenced Ahmadova to 3-year imprisonment. On May 5, 2014, she was released from the hall of the Baku Court of Appeal.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi