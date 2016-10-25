Gubkin University students visited BHOS

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Student delegation from Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas (National Research University) paid a visit to Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The visit of 10 persons of Gubkin University SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Student Chapter was initiated by Fahmin Husuzadeh, BHOS student and a member of BHOS’ SPE Student Chapter, and was arranged with support provided by the Higher School and SPE’s Azerbaijani branch.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, the Gubkin University students’ visit to Baku was officially launched at a meeting at BHOS led by Prof. Rena Mustafayeva, Head of BHOS’ Postgraduate Education Department. They also met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, who provided detailed information about study opportunities and learning process at the Baku Higher Oil School. He invited the guests to visit BHOS new campus.

The Gubkin University students’ also met with SOCAR’s President Rovnag Abdullayev and SOCAR’s Vice President for Field Development Yashar Latifov, a graduate from the Gubkin University. They also had a meeting at the Institute of Petrochemical processes.

During their visit, the students went on a tour of the Sangachal terminal and attended a technical presentation session at BP-Azerbaijan office. A series of Baku tours were also arranged including excursions to Icheri Sheher (Inner City), Maiden Tower and National Flag Square. In the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan, the Gubkin University students learned about Azerbaijani history, culture, arts and literature as well as about oil and gas industry development in the country. Having visited the Akhundov national Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, they watched Seven Beauties Azerbaijani ballet. In addition, at the invitation of BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov the Gubkin University students visited the new campus of the Baku Higher Oil School.