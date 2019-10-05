First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Teaching is a highly respected profession

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani teachers on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day, Report informs citing AzerTag.

In a message of congratulation posted on her official Instagram page, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Our dear teachers, I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the World Teachers’ Day. Teaching is a very respected profession. It is you and your professionalism that the upbringing of the younger generation depends on.”

“Of course, all people well remember their school and student years and are thankful to their wonderful teachers. Your wisdom and patience can only be fully appreciated over the years. Thank you for your love towards children and young people and for your responsible job. I wish you the best of health, happiness, well-being and success."