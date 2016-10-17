Education Ministry: Teachers to get increased wages in Azerbaijan will reach 100 000

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Diagnostic evaluation of knowledge and skills of the teachers, working at the state general educational institutions of 26 regions and cities of the country will be carried out in November-December, 2016.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Education, teachers, working at the general educational institutions in Lankaran, Astara, Lerik, Yardimli, Bilasuvar, Salyan, Neftchala, Gusar, Guba, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Gobustan, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Kurdamir, Ujar, Zardab, Agjabadi, Shamkir, Goygol, Dashkasan, Samukh, Gadabay and Shusha for indefinite period and under contract as well as heads of military training lessons will take part in the diagnostic evaluation.

According to results of the diagnostic evaluation, teachers' knowledge and skills will be determined, their material welfare will be improved by increasing teaching load and salaries as well as these teachers will be involved in the growth oriented trainings.

Over last 2 years, about 60 000 teachers of the state general educational institutions in Baku city and 12 regions have passed diagnostic evaluation, their weekly teaching load average increased by 1.5-fold, monthly salaries by 2-fold.

After the next diagnostic evaluation, number of the teachers to get increased wages will reach 100 000.