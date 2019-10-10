 Top

Education Minister: "There is a problem of high pupil density in some schools"

"There is high density of pupils in some schools," Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists.

The minister said that the number of pupils in secondary schools complies with the legislation when looking at indicators across the country.

“However, there is high density of pupils in a number of schools. This is due to the large number of citizens living in some settlements as a result of internal migration. In some cases, two shifts is organized to solve this issue. Appropriate steps will be taken to resolve the problem."

