Deadline extended for submission of applications to higher schools and colleges

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Deadline has been extended for submission of applications to the Azerbaijani higher schools and colleges.

Report informs citing the State Exam Center.

Thus, deadline for submission of applications extended till April 11 at 23:59 to enter higher education institutions and specialized secondary education institutions on the base of complete secondary education on I-V specialty groups.

Applicants may confirm electronic applications until the mentioned date. Document Admission Commissions (DAC) will operate on April 11 from 09:00 till 17:00 to serve the applicants, who are required to confirm their applications at the DACs or failing to confirm applications themselves.

Applicants failing to confirm electronic applications will not be allowed to the entrance exams.